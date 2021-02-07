An American expert believes that Trump will not be convicted as part of the impeachment procedure

James Thurber, the founder of the Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies at the American University, also believes that a struggle for leadership will begin in the camp of the Republican Party.

Former US President Donald Trump will not be impeached in the Senate of Congress, but after that, a struggle for leadership will begin in the camp of the Republican Party. This opinion was expressed in an interview by James Thurber, Distinguished Professor of Public Administration, founder of the Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies at the American University.

“I don’t see the possibility of Trump being indicted in the impeachment process in the Senate,” the professor said.

When asked how the process will affect the political prospects of the Republicans and, in particular, the possible participation in the new election race, the expert noted that “the answer here is more complex.” “Trump and his supporters have split the Republican Party. Yes, without Twitter and other social media platforms, he was silenced,” the source believes. – We will be able to observe the struggle for leadership in the party among the Republicans. At the same time, the outcome of such a battle is not a foregone conclusion today. The polarization and populism will continue for some time.”

The impeachment proceedings against Trump were initiated because of the statements made by him on January 6. On that day, supporters of the Republican, who gathered in the US capital for a demonstration of thousands in support of him, broke into Congress, trying to prevent the approval of the results of the presidential election held in the country on November 3 last year, which Democrat Joe Biden won.