An American dies a couple of hours after being vaccinated against COVID

In California, a resident died a few hours after being vaccinated against COVID-19, law enforcement agencies began an investigation into the incident.

According to data from the county sheriff’s office, the deceased contracted the coronavirus at the end of December. He was vaccinated on January 21, but the medical department’s employees did not carry it out.

“Local, state and federal agencies are actively investigating this case,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

The name of the company that developed the vaccine is not specified.