An accordion bus broke and hung from the overpass in New York

The New York City Fire Department tweeted a photo of an accordion bus, the front of which hangs from the overpass, reaching into the pavement, while the rear remains on the overpass.

FDNY Acting Battalion Chief Steven Moore and Deputy Chief Paul Hopper discusses operations on scene of a tandem bus accident this morning in the Bronx. Read more: https://t.co/sCfNYIOtrs pic.twitter.com/8eMb4dKAZO — FDNY (@FDNY) January 15, 2021

The incident happened on Thursday evening. The cause of the accident is still unknown. The driver was injured and in serious condition.

“We have provided assistance to eight victims. The bus crashed from 15 meters. The nature of the injuries is consistent with a fall from a great height, ”- tweeted the deputy chief of the fire department Paul Hopper.

New York City Councilor Mark Levin said on social media that emergency services blocked the scene of the “terrible incident.”