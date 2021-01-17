Amid divorce, Kanye West is suing his ward

43-year-old Kanye West is not only a famous rapper, but also a fashion designer. His Yeezy brand brings him huge revenues and is valued at a billion dollars.

Every season, Kanye unveils a sneaker model that immediately becomes a bestseller. The releases are held in the strictest secrecy, and all employees sign nondisclosure agreements before starting work.

However, one of the interns broke this important rule and posted on his Instagram a post with a photo of Yeezy products that had not yet entered the market. When brand employees noticed the photo on the social network, they asked to delete it. But the offender did not obey, and then they had to go to the Los Angeles Supreme Court.

Now Kanye intends to sue half a million dollars. This amount is spelled out in the contract for its violation. In addition, he is going to deprive the employee of the opportunity to occupy high positions in the future due to his irresponsibility.

Note that this is not the only trial in which West is currently involved. According to rumors, he is in divorce proceedings with his wife Kim Kardashian. Both stars have already hired lawyers and representatives.