Americans before entering the United States will confirm that they do not have COVID-19

The decree comes into force on January 26.

The requirement of the US authorities, according to which from Tuesday, January 26, people arriving in the country will have to present a negative test result for coronavirus before boarding the plane, also applies to US citizens. The State Department made the corresponding clarification on Monday.

“The US State Department and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remind all travelers that starting January 26, all airline passengers aged two and over arriving in the United States will be required to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test result or proof of recovery from coronavirus before boarding,” the statement said. “This decree applies to both foreigners and US citizens.”

The decision of President Joseph Biden to make it mandatory for those arriving in the United States from abroad to present a negative test result for coronavirus to airlines was informed earlier by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Also, Biden decided against the background of the pandemic to maintain restrictions on entry into the country from the Schengen states, Great Britain, Ireland, and Brazil and add South Africa to this list.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which counts based on information from international organizations, federal and local authorities, since the beginning of the epidemic in the United States, more than 25.2 million cases of coronavirus infection have been detected, more than 420 thousand people have died. The country ranks first in the world in both indicators.