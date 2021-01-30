Americans are required to wear masks on public transport

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made it mandatory to wear masks on public transport, including on planes and trains, from late Monday evening local time due to the situation with the coronavirus, according to a statement from the US regulator.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the head of the Centers, Rochelle Walensky, will sign an order on the mandatory wearing of masks in various types of public transport.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order on January 29, 2021, requiring those traveling (on transport) to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19,” the CDC said in a statement.

The wearing of the masks will take effect on February 1, 2021, at 23.59 ET.

The restrictions will apply to passengers on public transport, particularly on trains, subways, buses, taxis, and on ships, as well as on planes. At the same time, those entering or leaving the United States and passengers traveling around the country must wear a mask.

Transport workers (drivers, conductors, and other employees) will also have to wear masks. The regulator specifies that the masks must necessarily “cover the mouth and nose” when a passenger is waiting for transport, boarding, driving, or disembarking.

Simultaneously, it is not allowed to wear a mask that does not cover the mouth, as well as only a protective shield or special glasses, or to wear a scarf, balaclava, and similar things as a mask. Children under two years of age and some other categories of citizens are exempt from wearing masks. Also, masks do not need to be worn, in particular, during meals.

It is noted that the masks should be required to be worn by “vehicle operators,” including in “transport hubs”: airports, bus stations, port terminals, metro stations, and trains.