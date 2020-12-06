American woman helped to get rich burned out light bulbs

Phyllis Houston, who lives in the US state of Virginia, won the lottery. Fortune smiled on her after the lights for the Christmas tree burned out in the house, reports UPI.

The woman wanted to dress up the tree and found that last year’s garland stopped working. She was not upset and went to the store for a new decoration, and bought a few lottery tickets for change.

A few days later, Houston discovered that one of the tickets completely matched the winning combination of numbers and brought her over $ 171,000.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was just wonderful! ” says the American.

She admitted that she did not yet know how to dispose of the winnings.