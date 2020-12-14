American tennis player Jack Sock got married

American tennis player Jack Sock published a wedding photo on his official Instagram page.

“I am the happiest guy who can look into your eyes forever. Today is the wedding day,” Sok signed the photo.

Sock – 2016 Olympic champion in mixed doubles; bronze medalist of the 2016 Olympic Games in doubles; four-time winner of the Grand Slam tournaments (three times in the men’s doubles and one in the mixed doubles); Winner of the 2018 ATP Final Championship in doubles. Also, he has won the junior Grand Slam singles tournament (US Open 2010).

A 24-year-old American is training under the leadership of Alexander Bogomolov Jr.