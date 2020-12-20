American soldiers began to leave Somalia

The United States has begun withdrawing its troops from Somalia, CNN reported, citing the US Africa Command head.

“I led the launch of the joint task force JTF-Quartz, built around the headquarters of the Special Operations Command in Africa, to monitor Operation Octave Quartz, which aims to relocate American forces from Somalia to other bases in East Africa,” he said in a conversation with reporters.

It is known that American soldiers who served in the Horn of Africa will be relocated to other US bases in East Africa.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of troops from Somalia by the beginning of 2021.