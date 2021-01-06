American ships delivered 17 thousand tons of humanitarian aid to Georgia

We are talking about 13 thousand tons of grain and 4 thousand tons of soybeans.

American ships delivered 13 thousand tons of grain and 4 thousand tons of soybeans to Georgia as humanitarian aid. This was announced on Wednesday by the US Embassy in Georgia.

“The United States continues to support Georgia’s sustainable and diverse economic development. As part of the Food for Progress program of the US Department of Agriculture, two ships Ocean Gladiator and Babuza Wisdom, delivered 13 thousand tons of grain and 4 thousand tons of soybeans to the port of Poti, “the report said.

Grain and soybeans will be sold to private flour mills in Georgia at an affordable price. The US Department of Agriculture will invest the money in programs to improve Georgian agricultural products, the diplomatic mission added.

Georgia received about 14 thousand tons of grain from the United States in December 2020. Earlier, US Ambassador to Tbilisi Kelly Degnan said that America would allocate 27 thousand tons of grain to the republic as part of assistance in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgia and the United States have been cooperating since 1992 in the fields of politics, economy, trade, and since the late 1990s – in the field of defense and security. In January 2009, the Charter of Strategic Partnership between the two countries was issued in Washington.