American rapper pulled out the skull of a six-year-old girl during an interview

American rapper Azealia Banks pulled out the skull of a six-year-old from her collection of bones. She featured it during an interview with Australian radio show host Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O.

During a video link conversation, she showed an object resembling a human skull. She later confirmed that it was the skull of a six-year-old girl who died from a head injury. Banks, 29, said she purchased it online: “There are many research sites where you can freely buy this.” The singer said that she has other bones at home.

The hip-hop artist explained her fascination with remains and taxidermy. She stated that bones are where the energy of a person or animal is stored.

Previously, the singer shocked fans by digging up and boiling the corpse of her cat. She explained this by the fact that she wanted to honour the memory of the deceased pet. Banks also revealed plans to turn the bones of the animal into jewellery.