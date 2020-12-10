American Moderna has started testing the COVID-19 vaccine on teenagers

The American company Moderna has started testing the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States among adolescents aged 12 to 17 years inclusive, the company said in a statement.

“We are excited to begin a phase 2/3 trial of the mRNA-1273 vaccine in healthy adolescents in the United States. Our goal is to gather information in the spring of 2021 to support the use of the mRNA-1273 vaccine among adolescents before the start of the 2021 school year,” said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel.

The study will involve 3,000 teenagers. Participants will be given a placebo or two doses of 100 micrograms of the vaccine. After the second dose, the subjects will be monitored for 12 months.

Moderna first published the results of research on the coronavirus vaccine on November 16, 2020. Interim results of the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccine trial showed 94.5% effectiveness.