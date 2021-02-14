American golfer starred in a top with a neckline

American golfer Paige Spiranak was photographed in a black top with a neckline. The publication is available on the athlete’s Instagram account.

The 27-year-old golfer filmed sitting on the court next to a basketball. The post got over 146 thousand likes. Spiranak regularly posts photos on social networks. The American golfer has 2.9 million followers on Instagram.

Spiranak went in for golf at the university, at the professional level, the athlete played in 2015-2016. She then focused on her modelling career.