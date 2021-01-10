American diplomats demand from Pompeo to condemn trump because of the riots

US diplomats call on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to condemn incumbent President Donald Trump for rioting in the Capitol building, CNN reports, citing a document prepared by diplomats.

The letter says the State Department “should explicitly condemn President Trump’s role in the brutal attack on the American government and mention him by name.”

“It is important that we inform the world that no one in our system, not even the president, is above the law and is immune from public criticism,” the diplomats wrote.

According to the TV channel, the letter was signed by about a hundred diplomats, and soon it will be sent to Pompeo.