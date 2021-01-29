American destroyers took part in exercises in the Black Sea

The US diplomatic mission stressed that American forces are concentrated in the Black Sea to support NATO member countries and alliance partners.

The US Navy destroyers Porter and Donald Cook conducted an operation in the Black Sea. This was announced on Friday by the American Embassy in Ukraine.

“In the Black Sea, the US Navy destroyers Porter and Donald Cook conducted a naval operation involving NATO AWACS long-range radar detection and control aircraft and the US Navy P-8A [patrol aircraft] to strengthen the interaction between NATO members further,” the statement said on Twitter.

The diplomatic mission stressed that American forces are concentrated in the Black Sea to support NATO member countries and alliance partners with access to this sea.

On the eve of the US Embassy in Kyiv reported that the American missile destroyer Porter is moving through the straits to the Black Sea to participate in exercises. Before that, on January 23, the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation reported that the Black Sea Fleet is monitoring the actions of the USS Donald Cook, which entered the Black Sea. In connection with the ship’s approach, the mobile coastal anti-ship missile system “Bastion” made a march to one of the positional areas of Crimea as part of the exercises. On Friday, the frigate of the black sea fleet “Admiral Makarov” conducted complex naval exercises in the Black sea against the sunset American destroyers Porter and Donald Cook.