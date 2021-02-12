American called the police with a threat to kill Biden and was arrested

A man from the American state of North Carolina was arrested after calling the police and promised to kill US President Joseph Biden, a local TV channel reports.

27-year-old David Kyle Reeves, who lives with his father in Gastonia County, has called White House police and the Secret Service, which guards the presidential residence, several times since the end of January this year. Reeves threatened to kill and behead security officials and members of Congress.

In one of his calls to the Secret Service, he urged agents to come and bring him to the White House so that he would “slap the president in the face, sit in his chair and sit until he dies.” After a member of the service called him to discuss the reasons for his behaviour, Reeves called him back and insisted that he would kill both the president and him, because he “owns this entire planet.”

Reeves already has many crimes on his account: assaults on police officers, domestic violence, threats of terrorist attacks, resisting arrest, illegal intrusion and others. This time, he can avoid criminal prosecution since he was sent for a psychological examination.

Last October, Biden, then the Democratic presidential candidate, was seriously about to kill a 19-year-old American. The special services detained him not far from the politician’s house; they found firearms and explosives in his car.