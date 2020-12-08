American bought brick on eBay instead of PlayStation 5

A US buyer bought a brick for $ 878 from resellers on eBay instead of a PlayStation 5, Eurogamer reports. In the US, the new generation console costs about $ 499, which is almost half the price. The scammers packed the concrete block into a real PlayStation 5 box without visible damage, so the man did not suspect deception when paying for the goods.

The buyer contacted the police, but law enforcement agencies did not initiate a case but advised the victim of the scammers not to purchase goods from sellers with a zero rating, and also to contact eBay, the intermediary through which the transaction was made.

It is not known how the story ended, but eBay representatives recommend that buyers carefully check not only the seller but also the ads themselves.