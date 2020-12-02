American Airlines will perform a demonstration flight of the Boeing 737 MAX with journalists

The plane will fly from Dallas (Texas) to Tulsa (Oklahoma).

American Airlines, one of the largest airlines in the United States, will perform the first demonstration flight of the Boeing 737 MAX with journalists on Board on Wednesday, ahead of the resumption of operation of these Airliners in the United States at the end of this year. Reuters reported this.

According to him, the air carrier Boeing 737 MAX crew will fly from Dallas (Texas) to Tulsa (Oklahoma). This will be the first demonstration flight with civilians on board. The flight is designed to increase passengers’ and airlines’ confidence around the world in the reliability of the Boeing 737 MAX, whose systems were modified after two crashes of this series of aircraft more than a year and a half ago.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said on Instagram that he and his wife and a group of colleagues were on Board a Boeing 737 MAX that flew from Tulsa to Dallas on Tuesday. Head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in late September, Stephen Dixon sat at this airliner’s controls during a two-hour test flight from King County international airport (Washington).

On November 18, the head of the FAA signed an order providing conditions for the resumption of flights of the Boeing 737 MAX. American Airlines informed about serving two flights a day of these Airliners with passengers on Board on the route Miami-Dallas, starting from December 29 and until January 4, 2021. The airline plans to increase the number of such flights to 36 per day in the future.