Oscar-winning and Golden Globe-winning American actress Cloris Leachman has died at 94; a spokeswoman told NBC News.

Leachman died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California, the spokesperson said.

Cloris Leachman is an eight-time Emmy Award winner, for which she has been nominated 22 times. She also has one Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA awards each. Leachman has starred in The Last Picture Show, Young Frankenstein, Bad Santa and Spanish English.