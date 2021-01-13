AMD unveils Ryzen 5000 series Zen 3 processors

AMD unveiled a line of Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors at CES 2021.

So, the manufacturer showed two categories of chips. The first is a gaming one with the H prefix in the name and the Zen 3 architecture. The second is for ultrabooks. She received the prefix U. Some of its chips are built on the old Zen 2 architecture, and some on Zen 3. There are 13 new products in total. They are all made using a 7-nanometer process technology. Both categories include Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 9 chips.

The top version of the H-series AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX has 8 cores and 16 threads. It boasts clock speeds ranging from 3.3 GHz to 4.8 GHz and 45+ watts TDP power. Ryzen 7 5800U, in turn, has a base frequency of 1.9 GHz and a maximum frequency of 4.4 GHz. In general, new items have become more productive and energy-efficient than their predecessors.

The first laptops based on Ryzen 5000-series chips will appear as early as next month.