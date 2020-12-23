Amber Heard will be giving lectures on domestic violence

In December 2020, it became known that the Hollywood star will lecture on domestic violence as part of the G. Walker’s agency program. Heard is described on the agency’s website as “an inspiring and outspoken speaker, capable of motivating speeches and capturing thousands of victims of domestic violence by her example. Amber has good contacts in Washington and lobbies to protect the interests of women and other victims of gender-based violence, silent and disenfranchised. “

The cost of one lecture by Heard is $ 33,000, according to Walker’s agency website. The actress claims that during her relationship with Depp, she was beaten.

The actor himself categorically denies such accusations. Former spouses are in the process of legal proceedings. The scandal has already cost Johnny Depp to be excommunicated from the third part of the film about fantastic creatures and led to defeat in the case against the British publisher The Sun.