Amazon Luna gaming service launched on Android: Google, Samsung and OnePlus smartphones are supported
Amazon in September announced the Luna gaming cloud service for iOS, Fire TV, PC, and Mac, and has now added support for another popular platform.
What is known
It’s about Android. So far, the company has launched early access to the service for US users. As with iOS, Amazon Luna on Android runs through a browser. To do this, you need to install the version of Google Chrome 86+. As for the supported devices, the list is as follows:
- Google Pixel 4 XL
- Google Pixel 4a
- Google Pixel 4a 5G
- Google Pixel 5
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10 +
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- Oneplus nord
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 7T Pro 5G
As a reminder, Amazon Luna is a competitor to Google Stadia and Nvidia GEFORCE Now. The service is available by subscription – $6 per month. For this amount, the user gets a decent set of games that run at 1080p/60fps. As with Google Stadia, Amazon Luna has its own proprietary controller. It connects directly to company servers and reduces latency.