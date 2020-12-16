Amazon Luna gaming service launched on Android: Google, Samsung and OnePlus smartphones are supported

Amazon in September announced the Luna gaming cloud service for iOS, Fire TV, PC, and Mac, and has now added support for another popular platform.

What is known

It’s about Android. So far, the company has launched early access to the service for US users. As with iOS, Amazon Luna on Android runs through a browser. To do this, you need to install the version of Google Chrome 86+. As for the supported devices, the list is as follows:

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 5

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 +

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

Oneplus nord

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G

As a reminder, Amazon Luna is a competitor to Google Stadia and Nvidia GEFORCE Now. The service is available by subscription – $6 per month. For this amount, the user gets a decent set of games that run at 1080p/60fps. As with Google Stadia, Amazon Luna has its own proprietary controller. It connects directly to company servers and reduces latency.