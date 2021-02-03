Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is set to step down as CEO. This is stated in his letter to employees, published on the company’s website.

“I am pleased to announce that in the third quarter, I will move to the position of executive chairman of the board of directors of Amazon, and Andy Jesse will become CEO,” Bezos wrote.

The founder of Amazon is considered one of the richest people in the world. So, he leads the Forbes Real-Time rating with a fortune of $ 196.2 billion. The list of Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranks second after the head of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk (although in this rating, Bezos ‘ fortune is estimated at 197 billion).

In September 2019, Amazon became the second company after Apple, whose capitalization exceeded a trillion dollars.