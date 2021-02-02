Amazon founder Jeff Bezos steps down as CEO

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO in 2021. The press service of the corporation reported this on its website.

It is clarified that the richest man in the world will leave office in the third quarter of 2021 and move to the position of executive chairman of the board of directors. Bezos will be replaced by Andy Jesse, who heads Amazon Web Services.

According to Forbes, Bezos is the richest man in the world. His fortune is estimated at approximately $ 193.3 billion.