Amazon employees have started a strike in Germany

On Monday night, employees of the American Corporation Amazon began a strike at several sites in Germany due to dissatisfaction with working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic. This is stated in a press release of the Verdi trade union, published on its website on Monday.

According to him, Amazon employees stopped working in Werne, Rheinberg (Federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia), Leipzig (Federal state of Saxony), Bad Hersfeld (Federal state of Hesse), and Koblenz (Rhineland-Palatinate). The strike is expected to last until December 24, inclusive. About 1,7 thousand people will take part in it, as specified in the trade union.

“The closure of fixed retail outlets last week once again led to a significant increase in the volume of orders from mail delivery companies such as Amazon. Although the Corporation continues to increase its billion-dollar profit, it refuses to pay employees following the terms of the collective agreement,” said Stephanie Nutzenberger, a representative of the Verdi trade union. Instead, she said, employees are experiencing an increased workload, which can negatively affect staff’s health in the face of a pandemic.

As stated in the press release, the strike’s main purpose is to change the employment contract regarding wage increases and the creation of favorable working conditions. In turn, Amazon representatives announced that its employees receive a decent salary, and their working conditions are fully consistent with sanitary and epidemiological standards.