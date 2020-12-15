Amazfit introduced simplified versions of smart watches GTS 2 and GTR 2

A couple of months ago, Amazfit announced the GTR 2 and GTS 2 smartwatches, and today they released their simplified versions in China: GTR 2e and GTS 2e.

The clock externally and specifications remained the same, except for one thing – the Wi-Fi module was removed in the new products. That is, they only connect to the Internet via a smartphone. Thanks to the lack of Wi-Fi, the engineers managed to increase the autonomy of the watch. Thus, the GTS 2e can last up to 14 days from one charge with normal use (GTS 2 up to 7 days), and the GTR 2e up to 24 days (GTR 2 up to 14 days).

Other watch specifications, as we said above, have not changed. Amazfit GTS 2e and GTR 2e received AMOLED displays, heart rate sensors, many sports modes, NFC modules, and water-resistant housings.

The watch is already on sale in China for $120. There is no information yet when new items will arrive in Europe.