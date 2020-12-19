Amanda Nunez’s girlfriend Nina Ansaroff returns to the UFC after the birth of her daughter

UFC fighter Nina Ansaroff announced the resumption of her career after a hiatus due to the birth of her daughter.

“There will be news about the fight soon. Yes, you read that correctly, ”the athlete wrote on her Twitter page.

Ansaroff last appeared in the Octagon in June 2019 and lost to Tatiana Suarez. Then she took a break in her career. Together with her beloved Amanda Nunez, she decided to have a child. The girl became pregnant and not so long ago gave birth to a daughter.

Recall that Amanda Nunez is the leader in the consolidated rating of the best female UFC fighters, regardless of weight categories. The Brazilian holds the bantamweight and featherweight titles. She is expected to fight Megan Anderson in her next fight.