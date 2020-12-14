Amanda Bynes’ fiance spoke about his personal life with the actress

The beloved of American actress Amanda Bynes Paul Michael shared on social networks his plans for a life together with a celebrity.

“Everything’s great. We walk and work every day, love coffee and talk about living together. We are a little limited by the pandemic, but we are planning to spend the holidays together for a family dinner, and we are planning a wedding after we live together. “

Paul also says that he and Amanda take care of each other, understand each other perfectly, admits that his bride is a good listener.

“We are having a great time, and I love being with her every second. She’s the best thing that ever happened to me, ” Paul adds.

The actress herself does not like to talk about her personal life on social networks, but in February, she made an exception for her lover. On her page, the star of “She’s the Man” introduced Paul Michael as her fiancé.

The young man admits that they are more of a “humorous” couple, as they constantly make fun of each other, but this does not prevent him from considering Amanda the “coolest” girl for him, with whom he is going to build strong family relationships.