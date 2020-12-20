Alvarez united the WBC and WBA world champion belts

Mexican Saul Alvarez won the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) world title and the World Boxing Association (WBA) belt in the weight category up to 76.2 kg. In a 12-round duel held in San Antonio (Texas, USA), he defeated Briton Callum Smith by decision (119-109, 119-109, 117-111).

Alvarez regained the belts of the world champion in one of four weight classes. He became the strongest in the weight categories up to 69.9 kg, up to 72.6, up to 76.2 kg and up to 79.38 kg.

Watching Canelo is like watching a master class in boxing. God he wasn’t even tired at the end of the fight….. #canelo pic.twitter.com/oMPVU4XcGA — Bandwidth Bandits Offical (@Blade187121) December 20, 2020

The Mexican played his first fight after defeating Russian Sergei Kovalev in November last year by knockout in the 11th round. In that fight, Alvarez won the world title of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) in the weight up to 79.38 kg, which he later abandoned and went down to the category below.

The fight with Kovalev became the third for the Mexican boxer under a contract with the streaming service DAZN for a record amount for world sports of $ 365 million, which he signed in October 2018. The agreement was designed for 11 bouts until 2023. However, in September, Alvarez filed a lawsuit against DAZN and his promotion company Golden Boy Promotion, claiming they were not complying with the terms of the agreement. In November, the boxer parted ways with the promoter and is now a free agent.

The 30-year-old Alvarez now has 54 wins (36 by KO), one defeat and two draws. Earlier, the Mexican announced that he intends to become the undisputed world champion in weight up to 76.2 kg, in which the rest of the belts are owned by the American Caleb Plant (International Boxing Federation, IBF) and Briton Billy Joe Saunders (WBO). Also, Alvarez can hold the third fight against the IBF world champion in weight up to 72.6 kg from Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin. The first ended in a draw, the second – the victory of the Mexican by decision.

BOXING 🥊🔉@Canelo puts on a classic performance and wins via Unanimous Decision pic.twitter.com/KyWuRdyW5o — Fight Talk Australia (@FightTalkAus) December 20, 2020

Smith, 30, failed to defend his WBA world title for the third time, which he has held since September 2018. Then he defeated compatriot George Groves by knockout in the seventh round and became the winner of the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS). Smith suffered his first career defeat after 27 wins (19 by KO). He failed to take revenge for his brother Liam Smith, who lost to Alvarez in 2016 by knockout in the ninth round.

The guaranteed royalties for this fight of Alvarez will be $ 20 million, Smith – $ 10 million, revenues may increase through the sale of advertising and broadcast rights.