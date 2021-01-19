Alleged thief of Pelosi’s laptop placed in custody

Currently, Riley June Williams is accused of trespassing on the territory of the Congress building on January 6 and violating public order.

The participant of the storm of the building of the US Congress January 6 Riley June Williams, the FBI checks on any involvement in the disappearance of the laptop is the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi for the purpose of sale allegedly, the Russian special services detained. This was reported on Tuesday by The Washington Post.

Williams was arrested Monday in Pennsylvania, where she is a resident. The day before, she was charged with trespassing on the grounds of the Congress Building and violating public order. As the newspaper clarifies with reference to the Ministry of Justice data, at the moment, she has not been charged with theft. However, according to the publication, the verification of whether Williams really stole Pelosi’s laptop and for what purpose she did it continues.

On Sunday evening, the newspaper Politico reported that a criminal case had been opened against the laptop’s alleged thief. The attached affidavit contains the testimony of an unnamed person who allegedly had a previous relationship with Williams. This person allegedly saw a video in which “Williams takes a laptop or hard drive from the speaker’s office, stating that he is going to send this computer to some friend in Russia, who then plans to sell it to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.” According to these indications, “sending the computer to Russia for some reason failed.”