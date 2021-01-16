Alisa Schmidt starred in a short top with a deep neckline

German runner Alisa Schmidt, who was named the sexiest athlete in the world by Busted Coveragе, posted a new photo from her workout on Instagram.

22-year-old athlete posed in a short pink top with a deep neckline and tight black leggings against the backdrop of sports equipment. Schmidt said she plans to become a fitness blogger and has already filmed a new show pilot for YouTube. In the comments, users wrote the runner that her photos motivate them to play sports more actively.

On January 9, Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels held a training session with Schmidt. Then the athletes showed several effective exercises for training.

In 2017, Schmidt won silver with the German national team in the 4x400m relay at the European Under-20 Championship. In 2019, the runner won bronze in the relay at the European Championship U23.