Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are expecting their first child

It seems that rumours about the imminent replenishment in the family of 32-year-old Alicia Vikander and 43-year-old Michael Fassbender nevertheless turned out to be true.

The first suspicions among fans appeared back in the summer, during a couple’s vacation with friends in Ibiza: then, in the paparazzi pictures, Internet users noticed that the actress had recovered a little, and suggested that she might be pregnant.

The fans became even more convinced in their suspicions in the fall when the couple once again got into the lenses of reporters while walking around Stockholm. Even a loose sweatshirt then could not hide Alicia’s noticeably rounded belly.

Sami Vikander and Fassbender did not give any confirming or refuting comments on this matter. A few hours ago, a snapshot of Alicia appeared on Twitter, which leaves little doubt that she will soon become a mother for the first time.

A shared photo from home archives, pregnant Alicia Vikander sits on a chair in a tight-knit dress, holding a mug on her rounded belly without hands. The snapshot, apparently, was leaked to the network by hackers.

Simultaneously, the Italian press claims that the photo of pregnant Alicia was taken in December or January when the actress was in her last stages of pregnancy. So it is possible that the couple has already become parents, but has not yet advertised this fact.

Recall that Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender met on the set of the film “Light in the Ocean”, where they played a married couple, and soon began dating: the first rumours about their romance appeared the end of 2014. Then the lovers broke up for several months, but in 2016 they gave their relationship a second chance. In 2017, Alicia and Michael had a secret wedding in Ibiza. The venue was carefully guarded, and only the couple’s closest friends were invited to it.