Algae, due to which the ice of Greenland is melting so actively, feed on phosphorus

An international team of scientists has found out why the Greenland ice sheet has begun to melt more actively in recent years: it’s all about phosphorus, which actively feeds the algae living on the glacier.

The Greenland ice sheet – the second largest in the world after the Antarctic Ice Sheet – covers almost 80% of Greenland’s surface. Over the past 25 years, surface melting has increased by about 40%.

An international research team has been analyzing samples from the southwestern edge of the 1.7 million square meters of Greenland’s ice sheet for two years. km. As a result, they discovered that phosphorus-containing minerals nourish algae, causing them to grow and bloom more actively.

As algae grows, they darken the surface of the ice, which reduces the albedo, the ability to reflect sunlight. Blooming causes increased thawing, which contributes to sea level rise. In particular, along the western edge of the massive ice sheet, a low albedo strip of ice has formed known as the Dark Zone.

By examining surface dust, scientists were able to figure out that algae use phosphorus as a key nutrient for growth. The mineral dust, which contains phosphorus, can be carried by the wind for thousands of kilometers.