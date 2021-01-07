Alexander Ovechkin scored a spectacular puck at Washington Capitals training

Having received the patch’s puck, the attacker processed it with several touches and made a throw with a club between the skates. The goalkeeper was unable to reflect the puck.

Ovi got tricks 🪄 pic.twitter.com/0NA7YK2NW8 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 6, 2021

“Ovi got tricks,” – said in a message from the video of the scored puck in the official “Twitter” of the capital team.

Ovechkin has been with the Washington Capitals since 2005. Since 2010, Alexander has been the team captain. In 2018, he led Washington to their first-ever Stanley Cup win, becoming the tournament’s most valuable player and the first Russian hockey player to win the prestigious trophy as NHL team captain.