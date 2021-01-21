Alexander Ovechkin apologized for violation of COVID-19 protocol

Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin has apologized for violating COVID-19 protocol.

“I regret my decision to spend time with my teammates in our hotel room. I will learn from this experience, “– quoted Ovechkin in the official Twitter of the capital club.

Earlier, the National Hockey League included the Russian players of the Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov in the list of players unavailable for participation in matches and team training due to the coronavirus protocol. The league also fined the club $ 100,000 for violating the ban on social interaction between team members who were in close contact and did not wear medical masks.