Airlines will require passengers entering the United States to provide a COVID-19 test certificate

The new rule of entry into the United States will take effect on January 26.

All air passengers traveling to the United States will be required to present a certificate of testing for COVID-19 with a negative result before boarding the flight. The test must be completed at least 72 hours before departure. This was announced by Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Testing does not eliminate all risks, but combined with home quarantine and everyday precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing, it will make travel safer,” Redfield said.

The new requirement will take effect on January 26. Previously, this requirement applied only to people arriving in the United States from the United Kingdom, where a new coronavirus mutation was recorded in December.

The CDC also recommends that all people arriving in the United States be retested three to five days after arrival and stay at home for at least a week.

Before checking in for a flight, passengers will have to provide airline employees with documentary evidence of the test results.