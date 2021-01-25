Airbus Helicopters is testing a flying laboratory

Airbus Helicopters began testing the Flightlab flying laboratory: it is designed to test and develop new technologies, the company’s press service said.

Flightlab’s flying laboratory is a test platform that allows you to test new technologies for helicopters in the existing Airbus range.

The company plans to continue testing hybrid and electric propulsion systems, explore autonomous flight and other technologies to reduce helicopter noise footprint, and improve maintenance and flight safety.

Flight tests of Flightlab started in April 2020 – then the prototype was used to study the propagation of helicopter noise in urban areas.

This year the company will test:

technology of image recognition using cameras for flights at low altitudes,

on-board monitoring and diagnostic system (Health and Usage Monitoring System, HUMS) for light helicopters,

Engine Back-up System for electric traction in case of engine failure.

If successful, the use of Flightlab will continue in 2022 – activities are already planned to evaluate the new layout of flight controls, which could reduce the workload on the pilot.