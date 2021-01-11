Airbus deliveries in 2020 reduced by one third

Airbus delivered 566 aircraft to customers last year, which is about 34% less than in 2019 of 863 aircraft, the company said in a release.

“Airbus SE delivered 566 commercial aircraft to 87 customers in 2020, as part of a production adaptation plan adopted in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said.

At the same time, in December, deliveries reached 89 – this is the maximum monthly indicator for the entire year and is 39% more than the November value at 64.

At the same time, during the same year, the company accepted orders for the supply of a total of 268 aircraft, which is almost three times less than the level of 2019 – 768 airliners.

Airbus is one of the largest aerospace and defence companies in the world. Consists of the Airbus SAS divisions that manufacture passenger aircraft, Airbus Defense and Space and Airbus Helicopters.