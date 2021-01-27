AI helps recognize RNA residues of ancient viruses in the human genome

The research team used machine learning algorithms to identify RNA viruses. In their article, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the scientists described how they taught their artificial intelligence (AI) system to recognize the remains of the RNA virus, and then used it to scan the human genome.

Previous studies have shown that when a virus enters the human (and other animal) body, it can change the host’s DNA by adding some of its own RNA. It is also known that ancient viruses that infected the population many years ago sometimes left remnants of their RNA in the human genome. However, finding them proved to be difficult due to the sheer number of comparisons required for each “suspect” virus. In the new work, the researchers used a machine learning algorithm to solve the problem.

To train the algorithm, the scientists used RNA from known non-retroviral endogenous RNA viral elements. By training the algorithm of modern viral RNA, the system could get a feel for what it looks like as a whole. Researchers believe such similarities probably existed in ancient RNA as well. After training, scientists tweaked the system to prevent as many false positives as possible. They then ran it on the human genome and found about 100 options for further consideration. After examining them, the researchers found that many of them were already known, and some were below the threshold they set as a pass / fail option. They have only one possible remnant of an unknown virus left.

Scientists later checked whether they found the same residue of viral RNA in the genomes of other species, such as monkeys and chimpanzees. This discovery suggests that the infection and further DNA alteration occurred at least 43 million years ago.

The researchers noted that more information about ancient viruses and their effect on the human genome will provide insight into the nuances of the behavior of modern viruses that are still unknown.