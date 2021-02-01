AI art sells for half a million dollars

An international team of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Max Planck Institute for Human Development has found out how people perceive artificial intelligence (AI), which is programmed to create objects of art.

A work of art by Edmond de Belamy, created with the help of AI, was sold at Christie’s auction for $432,500. According to the auction advertisement, the portrait was created by artificial intelligence (AI). The media has often described it as the first piece of art not created by man, but rather by a machine.

The proceeds were donated to the Obvious team of French artists. They provided the algorithm with images of real paintings by human artists and trained it to autonomously create images. Then they chose a certain picture, printed it and sold it. However, the programmers who developed the artificial neural networks and the algorithms used were not mentioned, and they did not receive any income from the sale of the painting.

There are many people behind the AI ​​artwork: artists, curators and programmers. At the same time, there is a trend – especially in the media – to endow AI with human characteristics. It is often mentioned in reports that “creative AI” independently creates brilliant works of art. We wanted to know if there is a connection between this humanization of artificial intelligence and the question of who gets recognition for its work. Ziv Epstein, PhD student at MIT Media Lab and first study author

Researchers briefed nearly 600 participants on how AI works of art are created and asked who should be recognized for it. On average, people who humanized AI and did not perceive it simply as a tool believed that AI should gain recognition as art, not the people involved in the creation process.

When people were asked which people deserve the most recognition in the process of creating artificial intelligence, the first recognition was the artists who provided data to the learning algorithms and trained them. Only after that were the curators named, followed by the programmers. Finally, the reference was made to the “crowd” (that is, the multitude of Internet users who produce information material from which AI is often trained). The respondents who humanized AI recognized more technicians and the crowd, but proportionally less – artists. A similar picture arises when respondents are asked who is responsible, for example, when an artificial intelligence work infringes copyright. Those who have humanized AI have given it more responsibility.