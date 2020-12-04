Agent 007’s gun played by Sean Connery sold at auction for $256,000

The new owner of Walther PP remained unnamed.

Pistol Walther PP of agent 007 performed by actor Sean Connery (1930-2020) on the set of the first bond film “Dr. No” (1962) sold at Julien’s Auctions in the United States for $256 thousand. This is stated in the message of the auction organizer.

The rarity was previously estimated at more than $150-200 thousand. Its new owner remained unnamed, but it is known that the collector watched all the films about “superagent” with his children.

According to Martin Nolan, Executive Director of Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, “the silhouette of agent 007 holding this weapon has become an iconic image of the James Bond franchise and one of the most recognizable pop culture icons of all time.”