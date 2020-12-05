Agassi: in the first game with Federer, I realized that he is the greatest tennis player of all time

The eight-time winner of the Grand Slam tournaments, American Andre Agassi, admitted that in the first meeting he recognized a future star in 17-year-old Swiss Roger Federer. In 1998, they met at a tournament in Basel (Switzerland), and Andre won with a score of 6: 3, 6: 2.

“I want to say that the day I played with Federer for the first time, I realized that I was meeting with the greatest tennis player of all time,” – Sportskeeda quotes the words of Agassi.

In total, Roger and Andre played 11 matches with each other, and the Swiss won 8 victories in them.

In May 2017, Andre made his debut as a coach, joining the team of Serb Novak Djokovic. Not working well with the native of Belgrade, Agassi left his team after 10 months.