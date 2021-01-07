After the unrest in the Capitol, several more people left the Trump administration

Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney announced his resignation on Thursday.

Former White House chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney announced his resignation as a special envoy for Northern Ireland, adding to the growing number of officials leaving the Trump administration after the president’s supporters invaded the Capitol building.

“I can’t stay,” Mulvaney said on CNBC. – I spoke to a few people who chose to stay. They decided so because they are afraid that the president might put someone worse in their place.”

Mulvaney, who also previously headed the White House Budget Office, announced his resignation to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

John Costello, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Intelligence and Security, also resigned shortly after Mulvaney’s announcement.

“Yesterday’s events were an unprecedented attack on the very essence of our democracy, and the current president instigated this attack,” Costello said on Twitter. – The President has long ignored and belittled the rule of law and the Constitution. Yesterday, this resulted in sedition against Congress to cancel the officially recognized and legitimate results of the elections.”

White House Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger, a leading figure in shaping policy toward China, resigned on Wednesday. According to a senior administration official, Pottinger decided in response to the unrest at the Capitol.

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien asked Pottinger to stay on to facilitate the transition, but the source said Pottinger “has already completed those tasks.”

The first to leave her post was Melania Trump’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, who previously worked as a White House press secretary. Shortly after she resigned, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews and then-Secretary for Protocol Affairs Rickie Niceta.

Mathews stressed that she is also concerned about the violence on Capitol Hill.

“It has been an honor to serve in the Trump administration, and I am proud of the initiatives we have undertaken,” Mathews said. – As someone who has worked in the halls of Congress, I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. I’m leaving my position immediately. Our people need a peaceful transfer of power.”

According to sources, new resignations may follow in the coming days. The White House has yet to comment.