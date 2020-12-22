AEK fired Massimo Carrera

The club announced the end of cooperation with the Italian specialist. The club thanked him for his work and wished him success in his future career.

Carrera is known for working with Spartak, with whom he won the Russian championship and the country’s Super Cup.

AEK is ranked fourth in the Greek Championship standings. Previously, the team failed to reach the Europa League playoffs. The contract of the 56-year-old coach was calculated until 2021.

According to sportime.gr, Spaniard Manolo Jimenez and Uruguayan Gustavo Poyet are considered to replace the Italian.