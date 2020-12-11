Ads may appear on NHL players’ helmets

The National Hockey League (NHL) is considering advertising on players’ helmets. Sportsnet journalist Elliott Friedman announced this.

According to him, this is due to the desire of the league to increase the organization’s income, reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the moment, the NHL prohibits advertising on the game kit, except the logo of its manufacturer.

At the 2016 NHL World Cup in Toronto, advertisements were placed on jerseys with patches on the shoulders. According to TSN, it was necessary to pay $ 2 million to place the company’s logo on the uniform of one team. Advertising rights for all eight teams of the tournament cost $ 6 million.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday that the league is working to create a Canadian division for the upcoming season as U.S. authorities have closed entry to Canada due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Earlier, the journalist of TSN TV channel Pierre Lebrun said that the new NHL season starts on January 13, each team will play 56 regular-season games instead of the usual 82. Also, according to him, several league clubs are exploring the possibility of holding matches of the upcoming season in the open air for admission of fans to stadiums.

The 2019/20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic was played out in “bubbles” organized in Toronto and Edmonton, Canada. Stanley Cup winners were Tampa, who beat Dallas 4-2 in the final series.