Adele reconciles her divorce with Simon Konecki two years after breaking up

The 32-year-old singer and 46-year-old businessman have filed the necessary documents in court to dissolve their marriage and become free people finally. So far, the judge has not signed their agreement, but this should happen shortly. Celebrities announced their separation in April 2019, at that time they had been married for just over two years. In 2012, the couple had their first child – a boy Angelo.

In the fall of 2020, rumours surfaced that Adele was romantically involved with her longtime friend, British rapper Skepta, a 2-year-old daughter, River. Later, the star denied these speculations on Instagram.

Now Adele is working on her new album, which, according to her colleagues, should be released shortly. Those who have heard several of the singer’s new tracks say that her voice sounds as amazing as it did four years ago – she hasn’t released anything since then. The performer’s fans were afraid that she would lose her voice due to extreme weight loss, but apparently, they had nothing to fear.