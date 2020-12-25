Adele lost $ 13 million after divorce

In 2018, the famous singer earned more than $ 19 million, but her income fell sharply in 2019. The reason is more than obvious: after the tracks When We Were Young and Send My Love in 2016, Adele did not record a single song.

As shown by the companies’ financial statements, in 2019 the star earned 6.4 million thanks to her old singles and a tour in 2016-2017. Her total fortune is estimated at 244 million.

In the spring of 2019, Adele broke up with her husband Simon Konecki, with whom she is raising an 8-year-old son, Angelo. After the divorce, the performer lost more than 50 kg, shocking fans with her transformation.

For a long time, she did not appear in public and only occasionally published photos on Instagram. The star recently made her debut as the host of Saturday Night Live, where she commented on her weight loss funnily and performed her hits for the first time in three years.

Drummer Matt Chamberlain recently revealed that Adele had secretly recorded several tracks earlier this month to be included on her new album. “When I first heard her voice on the headphones, I shuddered. He was so powerful and emotional. You know her voice by heart, but to be live next to her is just madness, ”said the musician. The date of the premiere of the upcoming disc is unknown.