Adam Levin’s wife shared personal pre-wedding photo

The personal life of Adam Levin before meeting Behati Prinsloo was quite stormy. The singer had affairs with such world stars as Jessica Simpson, Anna Vyalitsyna, Maria Sharapova and Cameron Diaz. In his youth, the artist even met with Jane Herman, the former editor of Vogue magazine.

But none of these beauties managed to hook up the talented, handsome guitarist. The fateful meeting with one of Victoria’s Secret angels made Levin even more popular. They began dating Behati in 2012, and already in November 2013, People magazine recognized Adam as the sexiest man on the planet. Also on February 10, 2017, he received a personalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Their relationship was also far from cloudless. At the beginning of 2013, the lovers even parted, but soon got back together. In July, the star couple announced their engagement, and on July 19, 2014, they finally got married. Adam and Behati are raising two wonderful daughters – Dusty Rose Levin and Gio Grace.

On Christmas Eve, the husband and wife exchanged touching photos on their Instagram accounts and reminded each other of the best moments of their lives. Adam delighted fans with a photo where he kisses Behati in a Santa Claus hat, and Prinsloo has posted unique archive footage of posing in a chic white dress just before the wedding.

The daring design of a wedding dress, made by Alexander Wang, strikes even the most daring imagination. A plunging neckline and wide, rectangular slots on the sides adorn this laconic yet very sensual bodycon white dress.

“I am still in awe of him,” the star admits. In this unusual way, the supermodel once again expressed her gratitude to the fashion maestro and congratulated him on his birthday. By the way, on December 26, the famous trendsetter of American fashion, Alexander Wang, turned 37 years old. Behati Prinsloo is a close friend and regular customer of the designer.

The pictures that Behati posted were taken when trying on a wedding dress in June 2014, and a month later the star shone in it at the wedding ceremony.