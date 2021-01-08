Actress Marion Ramsey, who played in “Police Academy,” died

She was 73 years old.

American actress Marion Ramsey, who played the role of police officer Laverne Hooks in the film series “Police Academy” (1984-1989), died on Thursday at 73. This was reported by Variety magazine with reference to the agent of the actress Roger Paul.

According to him, the actress died of a short illness. The agent did not specify what had caused the death of Ramsey.

During her career, Ramsey has appeared in more than 25 films. In addition to the first six films in the Police Academy series, she also played in the TV series Beverly Hills 90210 (1990-2000) and The Addams Family (1992-1993).