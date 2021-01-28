Actress Cloris Leachman dies

The winner of the Academy Awards, Emmy, and Golden Globe Awards was 94 years old.

American actress, winner of the Academy Awards, Emmy, and Golden Globe awards Cloris Leachman died on January 27 at 94. This was reported on Thursday by Reuters with reference to the manager of the actress.

According to him, the actress died at her home in Encinitas (California, USA). It is noted that the death occurred due to natural causes

Representatives of the Academy “Oscar” expressed their condolences in connection with the death of the actress. “Cloris Leachman was a comedy legend. She never ceased to amaze, delight, and surprise us,” the film Academy said on Twitter.

Cloris Leachman has appeared in more than 50 films. She has received numerous awards for her work. Among them, the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in the film The Last Picture Show (1971), nine Emmy Awards, and the Golden Globe.